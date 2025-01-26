Obi Seeks Establishment of Online Universities



Lagos: Mr Peter Obi, Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the 2023 polls, has called for the establishment of more online universities to enhance the development of Nigeria’s education system. Obi made the call at the Nexford University 2024 Graduation on Saturday, noting that online education was the only way the country could provide high-quality education at the scale required.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, Nigeria’s universities have a capacity issue, as the number of students they can accommodate is much lower than the number of applicants. The National Universities Commission (NUC) indicates that the country’s universities can only accommodate 700,000 students out of the two million applicants seeking admission annually. Obi emphasised that online education was the sustainable and scalable strategy of offering students continuous learning that empowers society.





Countries like Pakistan, India, Turkey, and Bangladesh have online universities that have more students than all Nigerian universities combined, Obi pointed out. He stressed the need for Nigeria to massively educate its population, highlighting that education is a crucial tool for development. Obi also advised leaders to be compassionate, have good character, and be competent to enhance good governance.





Similarly, Mr Okechukwu Enelamah, former Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment, said online education bridges learning barriers and positions students strategically for global opportunities. Enelamah noted that tech-enabled, online education is crucial to socio-economic growth.





Dr Oby Ezekwesili, Chief Executive Officer of Human Capital Africa, remarked that education offered by Nexford University strategically equips Nigerians and Africans to compete globally. Ezekwesili, a former Minister of Education, noted that the global workforce is aging, with Africa’s average age being 18.9 years, suggesting that Africa will soon empower a significant portion of the global workforce. By 2050, she noted, almost 85 per cent of the increasing global workforce will be through African youth.





Mr Olatubosun Alake, Lagos State Commissioner for Innovation, Science and Technology, said online classes have democratised learning and improved education outcomes. Alake emphasised that technology can change economies, necessitating the state to establish various programmes and support organisations championing the infusion of technology across sectors.





Mr Fadl Al Tarzi, CEO of Nexford University, disclosed that the school had integrated artificial intelligence into all its courses, with almost 40 per cent of its graduates having studied the subject. He stated that artificial intelligence would improve Nigeria and the global economy, boost productivity, and connect Nigerian talents with global talent. Tarzi also commented on the graduation, announcing that no fewer than 1,200 students graduated, with efforts ongoing to double the number annually.

