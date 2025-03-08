

Minna: The Nuhu Ango Foundation, a Non Governmental Organisation (NGO), has taken steps to aid 60 widows by donating food items and cash to assist them during the Ramadan period. Hajiya Asaba Garba, wife of the late founder, emphasized that this support aligns with her husband’s vision of helping the less privileged.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, Garba, who holds the position of Zonal Coordinator for the Federal Resource Centre in Minna, has committed to maintaining her husband’s legacy. She stated her intention to continue reaching out to the less privileged within the community. The foundation has also trained 100 beneficiaries in various skills, such as shoe making, baking, and ICT, providing them with starter packs. Additionally, it has supplied stationeries to schools and extended support to widows during festive periods.





Dr. Umar Farouk, the Emir of Minna, praised the late founder as an advocate for education and the welfare of the disadvantaged. Represented by Alhaji Abubakar Bosso, the emir encouraged beneficiaries to make the most of the support offered to them.





Mr. Abu Nmodu, Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Niger State Chapter, expressed the union’s support for the foundation’s ongoing efforts. He remembered the founder as a gentle and kind-hearted individual whose contributions will be remembered.





Beneficiaries, including Ramatu Aminu, Aishatu Mohammed, and Maryam Aliyu, expressed their gratitude and offered prayers for the founder’s soul. They shared that the food and cash donations were timely and would significantly aid them and their families during Ramadan.

