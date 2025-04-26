

Abuja: The Nigerian Stored Products Research Institute (NSPRI) has announced the delivery of 1,000 hermetic drums to smallholder farmers in Borno, aiming to mitigate post-harvest losses. This initiative is intended to improve the livelihoods of farmers and ensure food security and sustainability in the region.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, Prof. Lateef Sanni, the Executive Director of NSPRI, shared this development during the second Post-harvest Connect Conference and Exhibition and National Cassava Conference held in Abuja. Sanni highlighted various interventions by the institute, including tomato crates, hermetic drums, and NSPRI Dust, a non-chemical solution, designed to enhance post-harvest handling and storage efficiency.





Sanni outlined NSPRI’s mandate to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of post-harvest handling and storage of agricultural commodities. He emphasized the importance of these interventions, noting the significant time and effort invested in developing solutions like the tomato crate, which took nearly a decade and a half to perfect.





He also stressed the need for collaboration among research institutions to harmonize and scale up post-harvest solutions. Sanni stated that addressing post-harvest challenges is a collective responsibility, involving agricultural development agencies and private extension agents who can reach grassroots levels beyond state programs.





The role of the private sector was highlighted as crucial in tackling the nation’s post-harvest challenges. Sanni urged private entities to contribute their technology and expertise to support these efforts.





NSPRI, a Federal Government institute, is tasked with researching post-harvest handling and storage issues to reduce losses and improve food security. The institute develops and fabricates equipment and structures to enhance the quality and safety of agricultural produce and disseminates research findings and technologies to relevant stakeholders.

