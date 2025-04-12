NSC Commends Runsewe for Commitment to Grassroots Golf Development



Abuja: The National Sports Commission (NSC) has commended the President of the Nigeria Golf Federation (NGF), Olusegun Runsewe, for his commitment to the grassroots development of golf in Nigeria.

According to News Agency of Nigeria, the NSC Chairman, Shehu Dikko, expressed these remarks in Abuja during the unveiling of golf equipment donated by the Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews, Scotland, to the NGF. Shola Fayoyiwa, a deputy director in the NSC, represented Dikko and highlighted Runsewe’s dedication to promoting golf at the grassroots level through initiatives aimed at increasing participation and developing the sport nationwide.

Fayoyiwa noted that the NGF’s efforts are commendable in revitalizing the game of golf in Nigeria, making the country competitive on the global stage, and preparing it to benefit from international golf tournaments and investments. He emphasized the alignment of the NGF’s activities with the NSC’s vision of ‘catching them young’ by identifying and nurturing talent at t

he grassroots level.

The NSC praised the donation from the Royal and Ancient Golf Club as a positive development and encouraged other sports federations to seek similar collaborations and sponsorships from international bodies.

NGF President Olusegun Runsewe reiterated his commitment to making golf a leading sport in Nigeria, with plans to sponsor budding talents for training programs abroad. Runsewe aims to create a new economy around golf, leveraging the anticipated $4 billion expected to circulate in African golf by 2025. He expressed gratitude to the Royal and Ancient Golf Club for their donations and the NSC for its commendation, assuring that the donated equipment would be utilized effectively.

Runsewe shared his vision for the future, which includes discovering new talents and boosting female participation in the sport. He highlighted the potential for Nigeria to produce golfers who can compete internationally, comparing it to the country’s success in football. His goal is to increase the participat

ion of women and youth in golf to at least 15% in Nigeria.

Other NGF board members and stakeholders present at the ceremony echoed Runsewe’s views on the importance of grassroots development in sports. They acknowledged the NSC’s commendation as validation of Runsewe’s efforts to promote golf in Nigeria.

The ceremony was attended by several notable figures, including the NGF Vice President and Captain of GEJ Golf Club, AVM B.D. Solomon, AACT Trustee for West and Central Africa, Mrs. Ekanem Ekwueme, South West zonal representative Mrs. Bose Ngozi Onwuegbu, and a representative of the Ladies Golf Association of Nigeria, Evelyn Oyome, among others.