

Abeokuta: The National Sports Commission (NSC) has announced the commencement of media accreditations for the 22nd National Sports Festival, known as the ‘Gateway Games’, to be held in Abeokuta, Ogun State. The festival is scheduled to take place from May 16 to May 30.

According to News Agency of Nigeria, Mrs. Kehinde Ajayi, Director of Information at the NSC, made this announcement via a statement released on Saturday in Abuja. She urged media practitioners from outside Ogun State to submit their full names, media affiliation, phone numbers, email addresses, and a passport photograph to Gatewaygames2024media@gmail.com for accreditation purposes.

Mrs. Ajayi also clarified that journalists based in Ogun have a distinct accreditation process that has already been communicated to them. She emphasized that the media accreditation process commenced on Saturday, April 12th, and will conclude on April 19th. While the NSC, through its Media sub-committee, aims to accommodate all applicants, registration does not au

tomatically ensure approval of the application.

The News Agency of Nigeria further reports that, as preparations for the games are in full swing, the NSC has established 19 sub-committees as of Thursday to facilitate the successful hosting of the event. The festival, which celebrates Nigeria’s sports and cultural heritage, is expected to attract approximately 15,000 athletes and officials participating in 33 sporting events.