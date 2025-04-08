

Abuja: The National Security Adviser (NSA), Malam Nuhu Ribadu, has emphasized the need for dynamic and proactive strategies to effectively tackle the threats posed by extremist groups. This call was made at the Pre-Review Workshop for the Policy Framework and National Action Plan for Preventing and Countering Violent Extremism in Nigeria, organized on Monday in Abuja.

According to News Agency of Nigeria, Ribadu, represented by his Senior Special Assistant, Hajiya Idayat Hassan, highlighted the devastating consequences of violent extremism in Nigeria. These include loss of lives, community destruction, and erosion of the nation’s social fabric. He stressed the importance of a comprehensive strategy to counter these threats and provide actionable solutions.

Ribadu pointed out that the fight against violent extremism requires constant vigilance and a proactive approach due to the evolving nature of extremist groups. These groups adapt their tactics and exploit new technologies and online platforms to spread th

eir ideologies. He emphasized the need for strategies that are dynamic, proactive, and relevant to counter these threats effectively.

The NSA noted the importance of aligning efforts with national security priorities and international obligations, ensuring consistency with global standards and contributing to broader regional and international security objectives. He praised the stakeholders for their inclusive, transparent, and data-driven approach to the review process.

Ribadu urged focus on enhancing community resilience, countering online radicalization, and improving rehabilitation and reintegration programs. He emphasized the need for empowering communities to resist radicalization and addressing the root causes of extremism. The increasing use of digital platforms by extremist groups necessitates effective strategies to counter online radicalization and amplify counter-narratives.

The National Coordinator of the National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC), Maj.-Gen. Adamu Laka, reiterated the need to a

dapt to the ever-changing landscape of extremism. He emphasized the importance of dynamic, proactive, and effective responses to emerging challenges.

EU Ambassador to Nigeria, Gautier Mignot, highlighted the collaboration between the EU and Nigeria as members of the Global Counter Terrorism Forum (GCTF). He underscored the importance of investing further in preventing and combating terrorism, especially in regions like Northwest Nigeria.

Mignot announced that the EU would launch projects worth 300 million Euros in grants for the Northwest and Northeast regions, most affected by extremism. These projects will focus on challenges like quality education, skills development, access to reproductive health, and economic opportunities for vulnerable communities.

These collaborative efforts aim to strengthen national resilience and foster social cohesion in communities affected by conflict and insecurity.