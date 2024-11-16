

Kaduna: The National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, on Saturday handed over 58 people rescued by security agencies in joint operations to the Kaduna State Government. The victims were presented to the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Christopher Musa, who then handed them over to the government.

According to News Agency of Nigeria, Gen. Musa emphasized that no ransom was paid for the rescue of the victims. He stated that the success of the operation was due to the combined efforts of the military and other security services, which employed both kinetic and non-kinetic approaches. He further highlighted the need for all Nigerians to take ownership of such operations to ensure the success of security agencies.

Gen. Musa praised the collaborative efforts from various levels of government, from the presidency to the Office of the National Security Adviser, Ministry of Defence, and the Kaduna State Government. He noted the significant support from the governor and pointed out that this joint effor

t made the rescue possible without financial incentives.

He urged Nigerians to understand the importance of cooperation, stating that the whole-of-society approach is crucial for success. He also mentioned that some individuals have been attempting to undermine government efforts, but security agencies are working tirelessly to ensure the safety of Nigerians.

Maj.-Gen. Adamu Laka, National Coordinator National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC), revealed that the victims were kidnapped from their homes and farmlands in Gayam, Sabon Layi, and Kwaga villages of Dan Musa Local Government Area of Katsina State. The victims were rescued during a joint operation led by troops of I Division, which took place on November 14.

Laka reported that the victims, comprising 35 males and 23 females, were kidnapped by suspected armed bandits under the command of a notorious bandit known as JANBROS. The victims endured a forced trek through the thick forest of Birnin Gwari. Upon their rescue, the government provided necessary

assistance, including medical checkups, and six admitted victims have since recovered.

Sani Limankila, Chief of Staff to the Kaduna Governor, expressed gratitude to the security agencies and called on all Nigerians to collaborate with security forces to eradicate kidnapping.