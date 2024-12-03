NSA Commends Governor Sani for Successful Rescue Operation of Kidnapped Victims.



Abuja: The National Security Adviser (NSA), Malam Nuhu Ribadu, has praised Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State for his significant role in ensuring the successful rescue of kidnapped victims in the region. This commendation was made during the formal handover of another group of rescued victims to the Governor on Monday night in Abuja.

According to News Agency of Nigeria, the rescue operation was executed by security agencies on Monday without any ransom payment being made for the victims’ release. Ribadu expressed his appreciation for Governor Sani’s leadership and his unwavering support for the security sector across Nigeria. He emphasized that the rescued individuals were healthy and had been safely reunited with their families.

Ribadu stressed the importance of maintaining efforts to liberate all individuals still held in captivity and extended his gratitude to the armed forces, security police, and intelligence agencies for their dedication and hard work.

In his remarks, Governor Sani credited the succe

ss of the operation, known as the Kaduna Model, to the trust and sincerity of those working within the security agencies. He pointed out that the realization of the government’s genuine approach by the bandits played a crucial role in their willingness to cooperate. Governor Sani also promised to continue collaborating with relevant security agents under the NSA’s office and commended Ribadu for his effective and non-politicized strategy in addressing the kidnapping issue.