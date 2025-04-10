

Enugu: The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) says it has established the Export Process Terminal (EPTs) to simplify the process of exporting Nigerian goods. The Principal Manager Tariff and Billing, Mr Asuquo Okon, made the disclosure during the NPA’s special day at the ongoing Enugu International Trade Fair in Enugu on Thursday.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, Okon said EPTs were conceptualised to serve as a one-stop-shop of cargo consolidation, stuffing, documentation, packaging, certification and onward shipment through electronic call-up of the ports in quick turnaround time. He hinted that the intervention was to eliminate duplications and bureaucratic overlaps that previously rendered Nigerian exports uncompetitive in the international marketplace.





Okon said that to facilitate Port-hinterland connectivity and create pathways for Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (SMEs) to play in the ex value chain, the EPTs would be linked with Domestic Ex Warehouses (DEWs) in synergy with the NEPC and relevant partners. The manager said that it would also align with the ease of doing business orientation of the Federal Government and the theme of the year’s ‘Developing Nigeria’s Industrial Sector/SMEs for Economic Advancement and Global Recognition.





Okon explained that NPA was always proud to be associated with the noble cause that this fair represented especially seeing that trade remained the most veritable tool for actualising most of the economic aspirations. He invited the entire trading and investing public to explore the tailor-made simplified export processes.





‘As some of us are aware of our bid to contribute to the strengthening of the domestic economy through the promotion of balance of trade. We are aggressively simplifying our export processes to enable made-in-Nigeria goods transit through our ports as seamlessly as possible. To achieve this, we are eliminating human interface which encourages underhand dealings by pursuing the full automation of our processes and procedures through the Ports Community System,’ he explained.





The manager, therefore, assured every stakeholder that its doors were always open for partnerships even beyond the trade fair. In a welcome address, the President, Enugu Chamber of Commerce Industry Mines and Agriculture (ECCIMA), Mr Odeiga Jideonwo lauded NPA for their commitment and strategic role they played in the socio-economic lives of people. Jideonwo, who was represented by his Vice President, Mr Eric Chime, said that a lot needed to be done because importers especially from this part of the country were still experiencing undue delay in clearing their goods. He suggested that it was time to evolve more pragmatic and proactive approach in resolving the negative issues in the maritime sub-sector.

