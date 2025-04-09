

Abuja: The National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) is set to integrate Artificial Intelligence (AI) to streamline its operations and enhance the delivery of its educational activities. Prof. Olufemi Peters, the Vice-Chancellor of NOUN, made this announcement during a pre-convocation news conference in Abuja.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, Prof. Peters emphasized the central role of technology in the university’s operations, noting that NOUN stands out in sub-Saharan Africa for its deployment of technological solutions. He highlighted the establishment of a Software Development Directorate, designed to advance the institution’s commitment to efficiency and support services through technology.





The directorate, consisting of approximately 350 IT staff, has been instrumental in developing innovative mechanisms that bolster the university’s operations. Prof. Peters expressed optimism about the future, envisioning a scenario where students can utilize smart devices for lectures and examinations, thereby promoting personalized learning through AI.





Prof. Peters also highlighted the broader impact of NOUN’s success, which has led to the licensing of four private open universities in Nigeria. These institutions are currently under NOUN’s mentorship as they incorporate technology into their educational models. He noted that even traditional universities are adopting Open and Distance Learning (ODL) to increase educational accessibility.





In anticipation of the university’s 14th convocation in Abuja, Prof. Peters stated that 17,420 students, including 51 inmates from the Nigeria Correctional Centre, have completed their studies. The graduates include 40 PhD recipients, 4,310 Masters holders, and 2,103 Postgraduate Diploma students.





The News Agency of Nigeria also reported that Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), and Mr. Abbas Tajudeen, Speaker of the House of Representatives, will be honored with honorary doctorate degrees during the convocation. Dr. Adesina will receive a Doctor of Humane Letters, while Mr. Tajudeen will be awarded a Doctor of Business Administration.

