NNEKA Foundation speed mentoring programme touches 2,000 youths

Nneka Youth Foundation, a youth development and women empowerment not-for-profit entity has undertaken an ‘Nneka Speed Mentoring’ programme for more than 2,000 in-school youth in two regions.

Beneficiary students from Greater Accra and the Volta regions, specifically, Afadzato, Kpando and Ningo-Prampram districts received support at the end of the first quarter of 2023 academic year.

Mrs Cecilia Fiaka, Executive Director of the Foundation in an interview with Ghana News Agency believed the youth needed to be propped up at the beginning of every academic year to face the year no matter the challenges they encountered at home and in school and how to cope with them.

She said the students were encouraged to be strong and focused on their goals to become great in future discounting shortcuts.

She said the Nneka team had interactive sessions with the youth on the decisions to make, goals to set, and how to focus on their education to realise the future they hoped for.

The teachers were inspired to go the extra mile to support their students to succeed.

Mrs Fiaka noted that one of the most overlooked aspects of health worldwide was mental health and reminded teachers not to neglect addressing this crippling societal?menace,?while identifying students who needed this support.

‘We are poised to raise more world changers and transform many more lives of the youth,’ she said.

