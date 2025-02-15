NMGS Influences Mineral Development Policies in Nigeria – President



Abuja: The Nigerian Mining and Geosciences Society (NMGS) claims to have a significant influence on the policy direction of mineral development within the country. NMGS President, Prof. Akinade Olatunji, expressed this during a news conference held in Abuja, as a prelude to the society’s 60th Annual International Conference and Exhibition (AICE).

According to News Agency of Nigeria, Olatunji highlighted that the society’s members, who are experts across various fields, leverage the organization’s platforms to discuss innovations, global issues, trends, research, and sector potentials, driving the development of the mineral sector. The outcomes of these conferences, encapsulated in their communiqués, are intended to spark conversations aimed at repositioning the sector.

Olatunji emphasized that the society’s communiqués are research-grounded and developed based on national needs identified in specific sectors. He pointed out that when the government is receptive, these communiqués have led to policy changes

and improved sector organization. He cited the 59th AICE, which focused on economic diversification and value addition to minerals, as an example. Following this, the government established policies and steps to promote value addition along the solid minerals value chain, reflecting its acknowledgment of the society’s suggestions.

He further noted the statutory membership of NMGS in key agencies like the Nigeria Geological Survey Agency and the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria as indicative of the organization’s importance. The president expressed optimism that the 60th AICE, themed “Transformation of the Mineral, Energy, Water, and Construction Sectors through Innovations,” would lead to modifications of outdated practices and introduce new approaches, reinforcing the profession’s crucial role in national development.

Olatunji also mentioned a sub-theme of the conference, “Maximising the Benefits of the Nigerian Water Resources,” which will explore solutions to urban water supply challe

nges and the growing reliance on household boreholes. The conference aims to rekindle national awareness of the critical role NMGS professionals play in development.

The president called for the public to recognize the importance of utilizing tools and solutions from these fields to address developmental challenges. Experts from various sectors, including energy, solid minerals, oil and gas, construction, water, environment, and agriculture, will present cutting-edge solutions, while academics will share their research findings on the themes and sub-themes.

The conference will also feature sessions for young professionals, female colleagues, and a quiz competition with a one million naira prize for students, with over 35 higher institutions participating.

The event, scheduled from February 16 to 21, will cover sub-themes such as Resource Management and Value Addition in the Minerals and Mining Sector, Managing Emerging Realities in the Nigerian Oil and Gas Sector, and the Role of Geoscience in Agriculture

and Food Security, among others.