

Eket: The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Resources Authority (NMDPRA) is set to embark on a public campaign to educate the public on the dangers of scooping petroleum products from falling tankers. Mrs. Nsima Isong, Acting Coordinator of NMDPRA, made the disclosure during a stakeholders’ meeting at the Eket Field Office, Akwa Ibom. She emphasized the campaign’s goal to prevent incidents and ensure public safety.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, the campaign will involve collaboration with other agencies and stakeholders in the state. Isong highlighted that the meeting’s purpose was to sensitize stakeholders on the resolutions reached and to ensure seamless implementation. NMDPRA plans to implement regular training and retraining of truck drivers and motor boys by the second quarter of 2025, equipping them with the necessary skills to operate safely.





Isong stated that the NMDPRA would work with relevant stakeholders, including the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), in executing the campaign. The FRSC will conduct regular checks to ensure drivers are neither fatigued nor under the influence of alcohol or other substances. Additionally, NMDPRA plans to introduce color coding for trucks starting April 1, 2025, to enhance visibility and facilitate the identification of compliant tankers, while non-compliant ones will face sanctions.





Tankers carrying petroleum products exceeding 60,000 liters will be prohibited from Nigerian roads starting Saturday, March 1. This restriction aims to mitigate the risk of accidents and spills from overloaded tankers. NMDPRA will also hold regular meetings with stakeholders to review progress and address challenges, providing a platform for feedback, suggestions, and collaboration to ensure successful implementation of the new resolutions.





The introduction of these resolutions is a significant step towards enhancing safety and reducing tanker accidents on Nigerian roads. NMDPRA aims to protect lives, prevent environmental pollution, and promote a safer and more responsible petroleum transportation industry.

