NLO Approves Black Scorpion FC’s Relocation to Abuja



Abuja: The Nationwide League One (NLO) has officially approved the relocation of Black Scorpions FC of Ogbomoso to Abuja, after the club successfully met all necessary requirements.

According to News Agency of Nigeria, proprietor of the club, Chief Sunday Dare, emphasised that the club was committed to providing a platform for Nigerian youth to thrive and remain productively engaged. The former Minister of Youth and Sports Development said that the club was dedicated to nurturing young talents, instilling discipline, and promoting excellence in the game.

‘With a strong emphasis on grassroots development, Black Scorpions FC aims to create opportunities for aspiring footballers to reach their full potential while contributing to the growth of Nigerian football,’ Dare said.

In an official statement from the NLO Secretariat, signed by Chief Operating Officer Olushola Ogunnowo, the league confirmed the club’s relocation and compliance with all necessary obligations: ‘The Nationwide League One Secretariat presen

ts its compliments to you and your club management. After conducting due diligence to confirm the club’s non-indebtedness to its previously affiliated state, we hereby approve your request to relocate from Oyo State to the Federal Capital Territory,’ Ogunnowo said.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that with this approval, Black Scorpions FC is set to begin a new chapter in Abuja, furthering its mission of developing young footballers and fostering a professional sporting culture. The club’s relocation to the nation’s capital is expected to enhance its visibility, attract more opportunities for players, and strengthen its impact on Nigerian football.