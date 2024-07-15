NITDA, GetBundi to equip corps members, 5,000 others with digital skills

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), in collaboration with GetBundi Education Technology, has concluded plans to train selected members of the National Youth Service Corps on digital literacy.

‘Additionally, 5,000 youths from the creative industry will also participate in the training, designed to make the beneficiaries Digital Literacy Champions,’ the Director-General of NITDA, Kashifu Abdullahi, has said.

Abdullahi, who was represented by the Director Corporate Planning and Strategy, Dr Aristotle Onumo, disclosed this while speaking with members of the creative industry in Lagos.

According to him, the move was to propel Nigeria toward achieving 70 per cent digital literacy level by 2027.

He said that the training was designed to provide the youths with valuable skills for their professional development, make them employable and eligible for enlistment into the digital job portal.

‘They will also be onboarded as Digital Literacy Champions and become NITDA ambassadors by trai

ning and sharing their knowledge with peers, community, family, and friends,’ he added.

The director general said that the training, under the Digital Literacy for All Initiative (DL4ALL), would begin with selected individuals in the informal sector from 12 states under the pilot phase.

He added that the pilot phase would last till December, adding that subsequently, it would be carried out nationwide.

The NITDA boss, who said that the beneficiaries would undergo a comprehensive two-week digital literacy training programme, added that they would also receive a 10-week online training in either graphics, video editing or digital marketing.

Abdullahi explained that the DL4ALL initiative aims at training a critical mass of Nigerians in the informal sector in foundational digital literacy skills.

See also Internet Access: Foundation inaugurates Kiwix4School app in FCT school

‘This will equip them with the necessary tools to access and utilise online resources for education, employment, and financial service

s safely.

‘It will also help them to protect themselves from cyber threats and misinformation, communicate and collaborate effectively using digital tools and develop the digital fluency required for many in-demand jobs.

‘To achieve this, NITDA is collaborating with GetBundi Education Technology, an edtech platform that is poised to equip Africans with digital skills relevant for the 21st-century digital economy.

‘Already, GetBundi has developed a digital literacy framework for Africa, as well as an implementation model, which necessitated a collaborative Memorandum of Understanding signed between NITDA and GetBundi,’ he said.

Abdullahi said that the NITDA’s DL4ALL initiative seeks to deliver six core competency areas namely devices and software operation, information and data literacy, communication and collaboration, digital content creation, safety and problem solving.

He explained that the competency areas would provide a foundational understanding of essential digital literacy required in today’s te

chnology-driven world.

According to him, the initiative would be implemented through a multi-stakeholder approach that will leverage the expertise from the reach of a diverse group of actors across Nigeria

‘As part of the collaboration, GetBundi will use its digital literacy framework to create learning videos and infographics in the six competency areas of the DL4ALL in English, Pidgin English, Yoruba, Hausa and Igbo by December 31.

‘The pilot phase, to be launched in 12 states, will run between July and December. It will be based on English language only.

‘The digital literacy videos will be available on the NITDA DL4ALL portal and GetBundi portal, while the learning videos on graphics, video editing and digital marketing will be available on GetBundi platform.’he said

See also We need friendly policies to promote sustainable agricultural practices – NIFST

The NITDA boss said that the Federal Government had acknowledged the contribution of the creative industry to the overall economic growth of the na

tion.

He added that the government was willing to support the sector by empowering youth in the creative industry with digital skills to improve on content delivery and gain more visibility.

He further said: ‘Digital literacy serves as the foundation upon which creativity and innovation are built, enabling individuals to not only adapt to but also shape the future.

‘This programme is a testament to the government’s commitment to ensuring that every member of the creative industry has the tools and knowledge necessary to thrive in this dynamic digital landscape’.

‘The creative industry has always been a vital part of our cultural and economic fabric, driving growth, fostering innovation, and enriching our lives with its boundless creativity.

‘By equipping creatives with digital skills, we are unlocking new opportunities for expression, collaboration, and business growth.

‘We are, therefore, paving the way for a more inclusive and prosperous future where digital literacy is a cornerstone of success.’

In

his remarks, Osita Oparaugo, founder of GetBundi Education Technology, described digital literacy as the cornerstone of successful digital transformation in governance and society.

Oparaugo pointed out that without digital literacy, the true potential of digital transformation would remain untapped, leaving individuals and communities at a disadvantage.

He commended NITDA boss for recognising the importance of competency and capacity building in digital skills through collaborative efforts.

He also commended the dedicated NITDA team, Tripod Consulting and other partners involved in the pilot phase of the training.

See also SHESTCO to bridge research gap via Technology

Speaking on behalf of the creative industry actors, Mr Teco Benson, acknowledged the importance of equipping players in the creative industry and newcomers in the industry with the right skills.

‘I can assure you that this initiative will renew trust between the creative industry and the government,’ he said.

Source: News Agency of Niger

ia