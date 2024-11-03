NIS Unveils Comprehensive Reform Agenda.



Jos: The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has inaugurated a sweeping reform agenda aimed at enhancing national security and migration management. The move followed a communiqué signed by the NIS Comptroller General, Kemi Nandap, at the Service’s annual conference in Jos, Plateau, which was issued by the Service Public Relations Officer, Mr. Kenneth Udo.

According to News Agency of Nigeria, the conference, held from October 30 to November 2, was tagged ‘Enhancing Border Security and Migration Management in a Globalised World: Challenges and Opportunities for Nigeria.’ The event brought together 448 participants, including top government officials, diplomats, and stakeholders. Nandap stated that the conference aimed to assess the service’s preparedness, identify emerging challenges, and develop sustainable strategies for repositioning the NIS.

The NIS has committed to continuing collaboration with relevant agencies and stakeholders. Cutting-edge technology will be employed to improve border security and migr

ation management. A strategic plan will be developed to align with the Federal Government’s initiatives on Foreign Direct Investments and Tourism. Divisional Immigration Offices will be restructured to enhance intelligence gathering and community engagement. Further process re-engineering will promote professionalism, patriotism, and discipline. Training and capacity building will be prioritised to enhance knowledge acquisition and professionalism.

Nandap also highlighted that a robust health insurance policy and pension package will be implemented for retired officers. The NIS boss expressed gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, for their support. The Governor of Plateau State, Mr. Caleb Mutfwang, was acknowledged for his hospitality and assistance in making the conference a success.