

Lagos: The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has forecasted a three-day weather pattern of sunshine and cloudiness from Tuesday through Thursday, affecting various regions across the country.

According to News Agency of Nigeria, NiMet released its weather outlook on Monday, which anticipates sunny skies with few cloud patches over the northern regions on Tuesday. However, there is a possibility of isolated thunderstorms developing later in the day over areas such as Adamawa, Kaduna, and Taraba States.

In the North Central region, sunny skies with patches of clouds are expected, with slim chances of isolated thunderstorms over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Benue, Nasarawa, and Kogi States during the morning hours. As the afternoon and evening approach, isolated thunderstorms could occur over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Benue, Niger, Plateau, and Kwara States.

The southern regions might experience morning thunderstorms over Cross River and Akwa Ibom States, with isolated thunders

torms anticipated later in the day over Imo, Oyo, Ogun, Ondo, Edo, Abia, Anambra, Delta, Lagos, Rivers, Cross River, Bayelsa, and Akwa Ibom States.

On Wednesday, the northern region is expected to see sunny skies with few clouds, with possible isolated thunderstorms later in the day over Kebbi, Zamfara, Taraba, Bauchi, Gombe, Adamawa, and Kaduna States. North Central areas will have sunny skies with cloud patches in the morning, progressing to isolated thunderstorms in regions like the Federal Capital Territory, Benue, Kwara, Niger, Kogi, Nasarawa, and Plateau States by afternoon and evening.

In the southern areas, cloudy skies with sunshine are expected, with morning thunderstorms likely over parts of Ogun, Lagos, Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Rivers, and Bayelsa States. By afternoon and evening, isolated thunderstorms might affect Ekiti, Osun, Ogun, Ondo, Edo, Anambra, Enugu, Lagos, Rivers, Bayelsa, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, and Delta States.

Thursday is anticipated to begin with sunny skies and few cloud patche

s over the northern region, with isolated thunderstorms over Taraba in the afternoon and evening. North Central areas will experience sunny skies with cloud patches in the morning, leading to isolated thunderstorms later in Benue, Kwara, and Kogi States. In the South, cloudy skies with sunshine spells are expected, with morning thunderstorms over Cross River, Rivers, Lagos, Bayelsa, and Akwa Ibom States, and isolated thunderstorms later in the day over Ekiti, Osun, Oyo, Ondo, Ogun, Ebonyi, Imo, Abia, Edo, Lagos, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Delta, and River States.

NiMet advises residents to stay hydrated, remain in well-ventilated and cool areas due to high temperatures, and take precautionary measures against heat stress. Vaccination against meningitis, good hygiene practices, and avoiding overcrowding in small spaces are recommended, along with wearing nose masks to reduce infection risks and avoiding close contact with affected individuals.

The agency also cautions against undue sun exposure, advises taking

precautions against strong winds preceding thunderstorms, and encourages airline operators to obtain airport-specific weather reports for operational planning. Residents are urged to stay informed via NiMet’s weather updates and website.