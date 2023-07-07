NIMASA official wants students to choose careers in maritime industry

Hajia Rakiya Lamai, an official of Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), has urged Nigerian students to choose careers in maritime industry to enhance employment.

Lamai, who is the Ag Coordinator of NIMASA Abuja Office, made the call during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Abuja.

She said that job opportunities were available for students that would choose careers in the maritime industry.

Lamai said the agency would keep guiding and inspiring students towards successful careers in various fields, as part of efforts to boost employment in the nation.

According to her, the diverse sectors within the maritime domain include shipping, port operations, maritime law, marine engineering, logistics, and maritime safety.

“To excel in maritime careers, the importance of quality education and continuous training cannot be overemphasised.

“Students need to pursue relevant degree programmes, certifications, and professional courses offered by reputable institutions and organisations within the maritime industry.

To provide practical exposure, internship programmes and job placement opportunities are available in collaboration with NIMASA and other maritime organizations,” she said.

She further encouraged students to actively seek internships and gain hands-on experience in their chosen field.

According to her, NIMASA’s commitments include ensuring safety, security, and sustainable shipping development in maritime activities.

Mrs Chika Chukwudi, Assistant Director, Public Relations Officer, NIMASA Abuja Zonal Office, also told NAN that the agency`s mission was to advance enhanced maritime capacity in line with best global practice towards Nigeria’s economic development.

She said the agency was ready to achieve the feat by promoting the development of indigenous commercial shipping in international and coastal shipping trade.

She said the agency was positioned to regulate and promote maritime safety, security, marine pollution and maritime labour.

Chukwudi said the aim of the agency was to be the leading maritime administration in Africa by advancing Nigeria maritime goals.

According to her, NIMASA’s core values are professionalism, commitment, accountability, integrity, teamwork, excellence, leadership and discipline.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria