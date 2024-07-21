NIHOTOUR plans training for child development



The next summer vacation training of the National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR), Abuja, is programmed to stimulate parents to understand their children’s skills and career progression, an official of the institute has said.

NIHOTOUR Abuja Coordinator Habiba Sani said in Abuja on Friday that the vacation summer training would also give the parents the opportunity to expand the career of their children and allow them to explore their innate skills for future development.

‘Our training objectives are to awaken children to the opportunities inherent in the global hospitality and tourism sectors for their personal and career development.

‘NIHOTOUR will begin a flagship summer vacation training on hospitality skills and tourism crafts for children in Abuja and the larger Federal Capital Territory areas.

‘The training is scheduled to hold for two weeks from Aug.12.

‘NIHOTOUR is the leading hospitality and tourism vocational training institute in Nigeria.

‘This is the second edition of the su

mmer training on hospitality skills and tourism crafts for kids in the FCT organised by the NIHOTOUR Abuja campus,’ she said

Sani also said that the next summer class would be built on the huge success of last year’s edition.

‘We are expanding the training modules to include Cookery, Pastry and Confectionery, Vegetable and Fruit Carving, Table Setting, Food Presentation, House Keeping, City Tour operation, Parks and Recreation.’

‘The training delivery methods are hands-on and one-on-one, so that our child-friendly and experienced trainers can identify budding talents in kids and expertly guide them, through personalised coaching.

According to her, the summer vacation training will hold at the Abuja campus of NIHOTOUR situated at 6, Mike Akhigbe Way, Jabi District, Abuja.

‘Participation in the training requires prior registration by parents at the Abuja campus of the institute.

‘NIHOTOUR is a parastatal

of the Federal Ministry of Tourism, established by an Act of Parliament to Train, Certify and Register all personnel working in Nigeria’s hospitality, travel and tourism sectors.

‘As the leading hospitality and tourism vocational training citadel in Nigeria, NIHOTOUR so far has 12 campuses and training centres spread across the country’s six-geopolitical zones and the FCT,’ she said.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria