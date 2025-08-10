

Lagos: A strong contingent of Nigerian para-powerlifters will depart the country on Monday to compete at the highly anticipated Para-Powerlifting World Cup in Santiago, Chile.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, the tournament is slated for Aug. 11 to Aug. 18. Nigeria will be represented by 10 athletes across different weight categories, all poised to assert the nation’s dominance on the global stage. Leading the charge is world record holder and athletes’ representative Oluwafemiayo Folashade, who will compete in the +86kg category. The full roster includes: Oluwafemiayo Folashade (+86kg), Ajiboye Rukayat (50kg), Ani Chiamaka (73kg), Anigbogu Franca (61kg), and Ezuruike Roland (54kg). Others are Ferdinard Rita (79kg), Idris Rilwanu (88kg), Mark Oyinyechi (67kg), Ogundolie Tolulope (45kg), and Oyema Esther (55kg).





The team will be officially led by Afolabi-Oluwayemi Olabisi, Secretary General of the Nigeria Para Powerlifting Federation. According to the competition schedule, athlete classification will take place on Aug. 13, with the main championship events running from Aug. 15 to 17. The team is expected to depart Santiago, Chile, on Aug. 18 and arrive in the country on Aug. 19.





Speaking ahead of the departure, athletes’ representative and reigning champion Folashade expressed strong optimism in the athletes’ ability to bring glory to the nation. “Firstly, I want to thank the Sports Commission and the Paralympic Committee of Nigeria (PCN), especially the President and Secretary General of the Para Powerlifting Federation, for their efforts and support in preparing us for this World Cup. Our expectations are very high. We are confident of bringing back gold medals and making Nigeria proud. Our aim is for Nigeria to rule the world in powerlifting-and hopefully, to be honoured by President Bola Tinubu for our efforts,” she said.





Nigeria has long been a powerhouse in para-powerlifting and will be hoping to extend its legacy of excellence in Santiago, building on past triumphs and inspiring a new generation of athletes.

