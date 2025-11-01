Nigerians Urged to Promote Unity to Address Insecurity



Abuja: Amb. Zainab Mohammed, a peace advocate, has called on Nigerians to put aside religious and ethnic differences and work together to address the country’s challenges. Mohammed made the call in a statement issued on Saturday in Abuja. She expressed concern over insecurity in some parts of the country and cautioned against framing the incidents in religious terms. According to her, such matters should be handled with care to avoid heightening tension.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, Mohammed noted that insecurity in Nigeria had taken various forms, including insurgency, banditry, and kidnappings in the North, as well as violent attacks and criminal activities in parts of the North Central and South East. ‘These incidents occur in markets, highways, mosques, churches, and communities, claiming the lives of many innocent people regardless of religion or ethnicity,’ she said.





She urged citizens to reject such divisive tendencies and to embrace unity, tolerance, and peaceful coexistence. ‘As citizens, we must rise above the lines of tribe and faith to embrace our shared identity as Nigerians. We must also be responsible in our utterances, especially on social media, and refrain from promoting narratives that inflame tension or spread hate,’ she said.





Quoting from the old national anthem, Mohammed recalled the line, ‘Though tribe and tongue may differ, in brotherhood we stand,’ saying the message remained ever relevant. She emphasized that Nigeria could only attain greatness by choosing unity over division, peace over violence, and humanity over politics. ‘Together, we can build a nation where everyone, regardless of background, can live in peace, dignity, and mutual respect,’ she added. Mohammed prayed for lasting peace and divine guidance for the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

