Nigerian Economy on Path to Recovery, Vice President Shettima Predicts



LAGOS: Nigerians can expect improved economic conditions and prosperity by 2025, according to Vice-President Kashim Shettima, who announced that the nation’s economy is showing signs of recovery.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, Vice-President Shettima made these remarks while speaking to State House Correspondents following a meeting with President Bola Tinubu in Lagos on Wednesday. He expressed optimism about the country’s economic trajectory, stating, “The economy has started picking up, and in the coming weeks and months, Nigerians will start smiling.”





Vice-President Shettima highlighted collaborative efforts with the National Assembly to address the country’s challenges, mentioning, “We are working assiduously with the National Assembly to come up with robust solutions to our national challenges.” He acknowledged the impact of global economic issues, such as the conflict in Ukraine, on Nigeria, noting, “There is no nation that is immune to the economic headwinds across the world.”





Despite these challenges, Vice-President Shettima assured the public that Nigeria is on a path to sustained growth, saying the nation has “crossed the Rubicon.” This declaration comes as the government continues to navigate various economic pressures while striving to improve the living standards of its citizens.

