

Lagos: The DeeJay’s Association of Nigeria (DJAN) has launched its groundbreaking mix master championship, a nationwide competition designed to discover, celebrate, and elevate the country’s most talented disc jockeys. Speaking at a news conference on Thursday in Lagos, DJAN President, Christian Edeh, popularly known as DJ Perfect Intl, emphasized the significance of the initiative.

According to News Agency of Nigeria, the competition is open to all DJs who are fully registered and compliant members of the association. Edeh stated: “This is not just a competition – it’s a legacy moment for Nigerian DJs.” The competition will run over a three to four month period and will feature multiple tiers, including state-level showdowns and zonal/regional finals. It will culminate in a grand national finale scheduled for September 2025 in Lagos. He highlighted that for years, artists and performers have been celebrated, but the DJs who drive the sound have remained behind the scenes. “The DJAN MIX MASTER CHAMPIONSHIP i

s about putting the spotlight where it belongs – on the deck,” he said.

He further explained that the competition promises life-changing rewards, with the top DJ set to walk away with a ?5 million cash prize and a one-year brand contract with sponsors. Additionally, there will be opportunities to play on global platforms. “Runners-up will also receive endorsement deals, stage opportunities, and other major prizes,” he added.

DJ Vickylee, Head of the Organising Committee, explained that the competition had been carefully designed to ensure fairness, credibility, and wide representation across all 36 states and the FCT. “We’ve spent months carefully building a championship that not only excites but delivers on merit. DJAN sees the competition as a moment for society to acknowledge the evolving role of DJs in culture, events, and youth development,” he said.

Similarly, DJ Teazer, National Public Relations Officer of DJAN, expressed this broader vision, stating, “The DJAN mix master championship isn’t just abo

ut who’s got the best mix – it’s about raising the bar for Nigeria’s entertainment scene.”

In a goodwill message, the Director-General of the Nigerian Copyright Commission, Dr. John Asein, congratulated DJAN on this initiative and emphasized the importance of respecting intellectual property rights. “DJs are cultural curators – reviving classics, showcasing new sounds, and bringing music to life in ways that connect deeply with audiences. Copyright protection is not a barrier – it is the foundation that sustains creativity, rewards originality, and ensures that both DJs and music creators can thrive in a fair and vibrant ecosystem,” he said.

Asein assured that the Nigerian Copyright Commission was ready to support creative professionals, including DJs, through education, enforcement, and the promotion of lawful use of copyrighted works. He commended DJAN for this initiative and urged all participants to combine talent with responsibility, creativity with compliance, and entertainment with ethics.