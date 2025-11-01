Nigerian Army Corps of Artillery Completes School Renovation in Kontagora



Kontagora: The Nigerian Army Corps of Artillery has inaugurated the newly renovated and furnished Vulcan Nursery and Primary School located within the Kontagora Cantonment in Niger. This significant event marks a milestone in the Corps’ ongoing efforts to enhance educational facilities for the children of military personnel.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, the school, which was originally established in 1995 by the Nigerian Army Officers’ Wives Association, Corps of Artillery Chapter, began with only a few pupils and three teachers. Over the years, it has expanded to accommodate 415 pupils and 23 staff members. The renovation project was realized through the combined efforts of the Corps and other stakeholders.





Maj.-Gen. Zakari Abubakar, Commander of the Corps of Artillery, emphasized that the welfare of troops and their families is essential as it directly influences morale, productivity, and overall well-being. He expressed gratitude to his wife, Hajiya Maryam Abubakar, for conceiving the idea of the renovation and thanked everyone who contributed to the project, including Lt.-Col. Tasunda Abdullahi and the artisans involved.





Abubakar called on teachers to maintain the upgraded infrastructure and urged them to teach with dedication. He advised pupils to engage in learning with curiosity and respect for their educators. Additionally, he encouraged parents to consistently pay school fees and provide necessary learning materials.





Mrs. Fumilayo Adeyemi, Head Mistress of the school, conveyed her appreciation to the commander and the Corps of Artillery for the renovation, acknowledging the renewed learning environment. The inauguration event featured cultural displays and the presentation of souvenirs, highlighting the community’s celebration of this achievement.

