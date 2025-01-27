Nigerian-American Woman Demonstrates Integrity by Returning $5,700 Found in New Jersey



New Jersey: A Nigerian-American woman, Victoria Ogunremi, has returned the cash sum of $5,700 which she found in the toilet at her workplace in New Jersey, U.S.A. The gesture has been described as one of the remarkable acts of honesty and kindness by most Nigerians living abroad.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, Ogunremi told them in a telephone interview that the gesture had earned widespread praises from her employer, colleagues, and the person who lost the money. The decision to return the money was informed by her concern for the person who had lost it. Ogunremi mentioned that the thought of the pain or trauma it could cause inspired her. She did not hesitate to return it because of her Christian faith and beliefs, emphasizing that honesty brings peace of mind and is the key virtue she cherishes.





She mentioned that she had found the owner of the money before informing her employer organization management. Ogunremi said that her co-workers expressed admiration for the gesture, with many indicating they were not surprised by her act of kindness. The management was very pleased and proud of her, while the owner was incredibly grateful and showered her with praises, acknowledging it as an act of kindness inspired by her faith.





Ogunremi attributes her kind nature to her late father’s teachings on moral upbringing. She stated that he taught them never to take what does not belong to them, and such principles have guided her throughout her life. She aspires to instill the same values in her children and grandchildren, highlighting that whether someone is watching or not, doing the right thing matters. She believes that a good name is priceless and peace of mind is golden, and she encourages others to always return what does not belong to them, asserting that doing the right thing brings rewards far greater than anything material.





The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Ogunremi’s gesture serves as a shining example of integrity and compassion to do what is right, even when it is not the easiest path to take.

