Nigeria Witnesses Economic Growth Amid Investment Opportunities: Edun



Abuja: The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, announced that Nigeria’s economy is experiencing growth, presenting significant investment opportunities. Edun made these remarks while hosting a high-level delegation from First Abu Dhabi Bank, led by Martin Tricaud, Group Head of Investment Banking, in Abuja.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, the delegation visited to explore investment prospects and strategic partnerships. The minister highlighted the country’s economic transformation over the past 18 months, attributing progress to key reforms such as market-driven pricing for foreign exchange and petroleum products, increased trade via the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), and enhanced revenue from both oil and non-oil sectors. These measures have reportedly stabilized the economy, improved Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth, and strengthened the trade balance.





Edun emphasized the administration’s commitment to economic reforms and the eagerness to present these opportunities to investors and partners like First Abu Dhabi Bank. He noted the government’s efforts to boost food production and affordability as a means to ensure long-term economic resilience. The meeting was described as a significant step in attracting foreign investment and reinforcing economic ties with key partners.





The minister expressed that the partnership with First Abu Dhabi Bank is expected to unlock new opportunities for investment, job creation, and economic development. Tricaud praised the minister for Nigeria’s achievements and expressed optimism that the partnership would yield positive results for both Nigeria and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

