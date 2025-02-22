Nigeria to Strengthen Maritime Collaboration with Gambia



Banjul: The Federal Government has expressed Nigeria’s commitment to strengthening maritime collaboration with The Gambia to enhance regional security and economic growth. The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Mr. Adegboyega Oyetola, made this declaration at the Fourth Blue Economy Conference in Banjul. Oyetola, represented by the Director-General of NIMASA, Dr. Dayo Mobereola, emphasised Nigeria’s commitment to expanding its maritime security infrastructure beyond its territorial waters.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, the minister revealed that discussions were ongoing regarding the potential extension of the Deep Blue Project’s operations to cover a wider area within the Gulf of Guinea. “Nigeria remains committed to being a stabilising force, fostering cooperation, and promoting sustainable development through the blue economy. We are dedicated to ensuring safety and security in the Gulf of Guinea region. Given the recent disruption in global trade caused by the crisis in the Suez Canal, there has been a surge in shipping traffic around Africa. To address this, Nigeria is working towards extending the operational coverage of its Deep Blue assets to further enhance maritime security,” he said.





In addition to advancing regional cooperation, Oyetola urged the delegates at the conference to support Nigeria’s bid for re-election to the International Maritime Organization (IMO) Council (Category ‘C’) for the 2026-2027 biennium. “Let me take this opportunity to inform this esteemed gathering that Nigeria has formally declared its candidacy for the IMO Council election under Category ‘C’ for the 2026-2027 term. We seek the kind support and vote of member states of the Maritime Organisation of West and Central Africa (MOWCA) in the forthcoming election at the 34th IMO Assembly Session. Nigeria’s representation in the IMO Council will strengthen Africa’s voice in global maritime decision-making. This is particularly in areas related to the blue economy, maritime safety and security, and environmental sustainability, given the volume of trade conducted in our region,” he said.





The minister also highlighted that Nigeria’s efforts in maritime security had received global recognition. Oyetola said both the International Maritime Bureau (IMB) and the IMO had commended the country for its effective deployment of the Deep Blue Project, which had sustained zero piracy incidents in Nigerian waters for the past three years. He said that Nigeria remained committed to fostering strategic partnerships and advancing the shared economic interests of West and Central African nations through sustainable blue economy initiatives.

