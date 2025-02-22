Nigeria to Experience First Lunar Crescent of 2025 on February 28: NASRDA



Abuja: The National Space Research and Development Agency (NASRDA) has announced that Nigeria is set to witness its first astronomical lunar crescent on February 28, 2025. Dr. Felix Ale, Director of Media and Corporate Communications of NASRDA, shared this information, highlighting the anticipated occurrence of the lunar crescent at 1:45 am West African Time (WAT).





According to News Agency of Nigeria, Dr. Ale explained that the predicted time, referred to as the Crescent Zero Hour, is when the crescent will be visible under perfect atmospheric conditions using optical instruments like binoculars or telescopes. However, the crescent will become visible to the naked eye on the evening of February 28 between 6:17 pm and 7:35 pm across various locations in Nigeria.





Maiduguri will be the first city to observe the young lunar crescent from 6:17 pm to 6:48 pm, followed by Yola, Adamawa State, from 6:21 pm to 6:51 pm. Damaturu, Yobe, will see the crescent from 6:22 pm to 6:53 pm, while Kano, Katsina, Jos, and Kaduna will experience it between 6:38 pm and 7:12 pm. Sunset and moonset in these regions will occur within specific time frames, providing a window for optimal viewing.





In Enugu, the lunar crescent will be visible from 6:42 pm to 7:32 pm, with sunset and moonset around 6:42 pm and 7:18 pm. In the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), the first lunar crescent will appear between 6:44 pm and 7:15 pm, with sunset and moonset occurring at about 6:44 pm and 7:20 pm. Lagos and Abeokuta will be the last cities to experience the lunar crescent, between 6:59 pm and 7:30 pm.





Dr. Ale emphasized the importance of using optical aids and observing under clear atmospheric conditions for a clear sighting of the lunar crescent. He advised observers to position themselves in locations with an unobstructed view of the western horizon after sunset.





The scientific report provided by NASRDA gives precise predictions on the lunar crescent’s visibility across the country, ensuring accuracy for those who rely on lunar observations for religious, cultural, and scientific purposes. The space agency encouraged researchers, scholars, and religious groups to utilize the findings and invited those needing additional data to visit their official website.





Dr. Bonaventure Okere, Director of the Centre for Basic Space Science and Astronomy (CBSSA), an activity center of NASRDA, added that this event marks the first stage of the moon, also known as the new crescent. The appearance of the new crescent holds significant importance in the Islamic religion, as it is used to determine rites and practices such as the beginning of the Ramadan Fast. Okere noted that astronomers study the cycle of the moon’s rising and setting to generate the lunar calendar and understand the visible part of the moon daily.

