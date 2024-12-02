Nigeria Seeks South Africa’s Support for G20 and BRICS Membership.



Cape Town: The Nigerian government is actively seeking South Africa’s endorsement to attain full membership in the G20, BRICS, and the BRICS New Development Bank (NDB). Furthermore, Nigeria is looking to assume leadership roles in thematic discussions of interest under South Africa’s G20 presidency. These requests were articulated by Ambassador Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, during her concluding remarks at the ministerial session of the 11th Nigeria-South Africa Bi-National Commission (BNC) held in Cape Town, South Africa.

According to News Agency of Nigeria, South Africa officially assumed the presidency of the Group of 20, a club comprising the world’s wealthiest nations, on December 1. The expanded BRICS, in which South Africa is also a participant, has emerged as a significant driver of global economic growth in recent years, accounting for approximately 37 percent of the world’s GDP, stated Mr. Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strateg

y.

BRICS is an intergovernmental organization consisting of nine countries: Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Iran, Egypt, Ethiopia, and the United Arab Emirates. Reaffirming Nigeria’s commitment to regional peace, the minister called on South Africa to provide support in accelerating the peace process in Sudan, highlighting President Bola Tinubu’s role as a member of the ad-hoc mediation committee established by the African Union. The President has prioritized resolving the crisis to promote peace and stability in the region.

Minister Odumegwu-Ojukwu emphasized Nigeria’s dedication to resolving the Sudanese crisis and solicited South Africa’s assistance in expediting the peace process to ensure regional conflicts are de-escalated. She expressed hope that achieving peace would lead to greater progress and development across various spheres.

The minister also commended officials from both countries for their diligent efforts in presenting the draft communique, facilitating amendments, and addressi

ng submissions during the BNC ministerial session. The draft communiqué and agreed minutes will be presented to President Tinubu and President Cyril Ramaphosa at the presidential BNC session in Cape Town on Tuesday.

In response, Dr. Roland Lamola, South Africa’s Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, assured that South Africa would amplify Africa’s voice during its G20 presidency and acknowledged Nigeria’s requests. He expressed a willingness to rely on Nigeria’s wise counsel as South Africa undertakes this significant responsibility.

Dr. Lamola, who co-chaired the BNC session, reaffirmed the mutual commitment to strengthen dynamic and vibrant bilateral relations. He emphasized the expectation for South Africa and Nigeria, given their shared heritage, to continue working closely together to improve conditions, prospects, and the quality of life for their people.