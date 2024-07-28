Nigeria scaling investments in renewable energy- Envoy



Chief Ajuri Ngelale, Special Presidential Envoy on Climate Action, says Nigeria is scaling up tangible and valuable investments in renewable energy systems.

He said in a statement in Abuja that he had a fruitful discussion on Friday with Dr Nkiruka Maduekwe, Director-General/CEO of the National Council on Climate Change (NCCC).

He said he also joined a virtual meeting with the Executive Management of Oando Clean Energy to discuss their groundbreaking work to increase investments in renewable energy systems.

Ngelale explained that Oando’s focused attention on RandD and study of prospective clean energy investment opportunities, with the willingness to take calculated risks, would be beneficial to the organisation and the Nigerian economy as a whole.

‘They will be given all the relationship support we can muster based on the merit of their organisational vision and wide-ranging activities,’ he said.

He said he also deliberated virtually with officials of the U.S. Department of Energy and the U.S. State Dep

artment.

He stated that the discussion focused on Nigeria’s push to leverage on its vast marine resources to attract new green-focused partnerships and investments in seaports and shipping corridors.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria