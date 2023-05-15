Nigeria products worth patronising – Lawyer

An Ilorin-based legal practitioner, Mr Yusuf Jimoh has called on Nigerians to patronise home-made products and stop condemning anything made in Nigeria.

Jimoh, who made the call in Ilorin on Saturday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), said Nigeria makes goods that worth patronizing.

According to him, most Nigerians are fond of demarketing and condemning home-made goods.

“Why are we fond of bad mouthing made-in-Nigeria products? We always prioritise anything foreign to the detriment of home-made ones.

“It is very unfair. Most home-made products are far better than the one we always idolise.

“Let us see Nigerian goods as best, instead of boosting other countries’ economy. Patronise Nigerian goods and witness a boom economy,” he said.

The lawyer added that most Nigerian shoes, bags and other products have better quality than the foreign shoes.

He called on the government at all levels to support artisans, business owners and youths in the country.

“Instead of wasting money on buying cars and other flashy things. Kindly invest heavily on the real talents who are into artisan and entrepreneurship skills.

“They can only make our economy better. They will boost the country’s economy,” he said.

The legal practitioner also urged Journalists to promote made-in-Nigeria products through their publications and write ups.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria