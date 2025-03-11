

Abuja: Vice-President Kashim Shettima has announced that Nigeria is on a new growth trajectory, welcoming investments across different sectors. Shettima made this declaration on Tuesday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, during a meeting with some Ministers and Heads of agencies ahead of the forthcoming Nigeria-Brazil Strategic Dialogue Mechanism.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, the growth trajectory is a result of President Bola Tinubu’s bold, courageous leadership and well-thought-out policies. Shettima highlighted that President Tinubu exemplifies a leader with the dexterity and audacity of hope for a better future. He expressed satisfaction with the ministers’ firm grasp of the real issues in the key sectors slated for discussion during the Dialogue.





Shettima called on Nigerian stakeholders to prepare thoroughly for the dialogue scheduled for later in the year. He emphasized the importance of clarity, strategic coherence, and a deep understanding of the issues to be discussed at the meeting. He urged the involved ministers to take charge and drive the discussions forward, engaging with strategic groups to ensure comprehensive preparation for the Brazilian Vice President’s visit.





On the potential partnership with Brazil, Shettima noted the need to leverage the significant opportunities between both countries. Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Abubakar Kyari, echoed this sentiment, stating that the dialogue offers a chance to revitalize Nigeria’s agricultural sector and achieve food sovereignty goals.





Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa, highlighted the cultural significance of the partnership, noting the interest of the Nigerian descent population in Brazil. She mentioned plans to expand cultural diplomacy and engage Brazil in collaborative efforts within the creative industry.





In terms of defence cooperation, Minister of Defence, Muhammad Badaru, confirmed that preparations are underway for signing a defence agreement with Brazil. The collaboration aims to develop defence industry production centres in Nigeria.





Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Ali Pate, pointed out the healthcare opportunities the dialogue presents. He emphasized Nigeria’s interest in manufacturing vaccines, diagnostics, and pharmaceuticals, driven by President Tinubu’s efforts to unlock the healthcare value chain and emulate Brazil’s self-sufficiency in pharmaceuticals and vaccines.

