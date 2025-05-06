

Houston: The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Mr. Ekperikpe Ekpo, has called for decisive and unified action to unlock Nigeria’s vast natural gas reserves. He delivered a keynote address at the ongoing Offshore Technology Conference hosted by the Petroleum Technology Association of Nigeria (PETAN) in Houston, Texas, U.S., where he reiterated the Federal Government’s commitment to transforming Nigeria into a globally competitive, gas-powered economy.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, Ekpo emphasized that Nigeria holds over 210 trillion cubic feet of proven natural gas reserves, the largest in Africa and among the top ten globally. He highlighted the responsibility that comes with this resource to foster sustainable development, job creation, industrialization, and global energy security.





Ekpo commended PETAN for showcasing Nigeria’s innovation on the world stage. He stressed that the country’s Decade of Gas initiative, under President Bola Tinubu’s administration, is essential for national energy transformation. The government is investing heavily in gas infrastructure, including pipelines, processing plants, and distribution systems, to make gas widely accessible for electricity, manufacturing, transport, and home use.





Barriers to industrial gas use are being dismantled, with incentives for sectors like fertilizer production and modular gas hubs. Ekpo also spotlighted innovative solutions such as Floating LNG (FLNG) and new regional agreements like the Nigeria-Equatorial Guinea Gas Pipeline, aimed at commercializing stranded gas and boosting exports.





Innovation and technology, including digital oilfield solutions, low-carbon gas processing, and emissions monitoring, are key drivers in this transformation. Ekpo called for greater investment in research and development and closer collaboration between academia, startups, and the private sector.





Addressing the financing challenge, Ekpo noted that Nigeria must make its gas projects bankable and ESG-compliant to attract global investment amid shifting energy transition priorities. He commended Nigeria’s regulatory agencies, the NMDPRA and NUPRC, for fostering investor confidence through transparency and efficiency.





The minister emphasized the need for indigenous companies to lead in this new energy era, stating, “The future of gas in Nigeria is not just for multinational corporations; it belongs to every capable Nigerian entrepreneur ready to act.” He concluded that while Nigeria’s gas potential is vast, only decisive, collective action can transform that potential into prosperity, both domestically and on the global stage.

