

Abuja: President Bola Tinubu has expressed heartfelt condolences on the passing of Chief Audu Ogbeh, a former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), describing him as a great patriot. Ogbeh, 78, died peacefully on Saturday, according to a statement from his family.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, in a condolence message by his spokesperson, Mr. Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu sympathized with the government and people of Benue State. The president also extended his condolences to Ogbeh’s family, friends, and political associates.





Ogbeh served Nigeria in several administrations, including as Minister of Communications in the Second Republic and later as Minister of Agriculture under President Muhammadu Buhari. Tinubu praised Ogbeh’s deep intellect and his ability to craft solutions to complex national issues.





He noted that Ogbeh began his political career in the 1970s as a legislator and was a founding member of the All Progressives Congress (APC). “Chief Audu Ogbeh was a patriot whose wisdom, dedication, and pursuit of progress left an indelible mark on Nigeria’s political landscape.”





“He was always ready with facts and figures to support his propositions. The nation will sorely miss his insightful perspectives and wealth of experience,” Tinubu said. The president prayed that the Almighty God will receive the departed’s soul, and comfort his family.

