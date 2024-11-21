Nigeria Leads Global Tax Reform Efforts, Says Foreign Minister.



Rio de Janeiro: Amb. Yusuf Tuggar, Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, highlighted the significant role Nigeria played in championing a UN tax resolution at the 19th G20 Leaders Summit in Brazil. Nigeria proposed the tax reform on behalf of African nations, aiming to address the imbalance in the global taxation system that favors developed countries while disadvantaging developing ones.

According to News Agency of Nigeria, Minister Tuggar emphasized the importance of the reform, stating that corporate giants from the developed Global North are gaining profits in the Global South without paying appropriate taxes. This initiative has gained widespread support, as many countries echo Nigeria’s call for a fairer taxation system. Tuggar also noted Nigeria’s commitment to the Global Alliance Against Hunger and Poverty, underscoring the nation’s growing involvement in G20 activities.

President Tinubu’s contributions resonated with summit attendees, including the International Monetary Fund’s Managing Director,

who praised Nigeria’s reforms and pledged technical support. Tuggar expressed Nigeria’s aspiration to join the G20 formally, highlighting the consensus-driven membership process. He reiterated Nigeria’s influential role in advocating for the Global South, emphasizing the need to address poverty and hunger, central themes under Brazil’s G20 leadership.

Nigeria’s historical credentials in supporting other Global South nations and its technical aid initiatives further bolster its position as a leading African voice. Tuggar outlined the Tinubu administration’s commitment to social programs, education, health, and food production. A notable summit achievement was an agricultural agreement with Brazil to enhance seed technology and improve yields, drawing parallels with Brazil’s successful savanna transformation.

The summit also featured government-to-business and business-to-business meetings, paving the way for a bilateral air service agreement. Tuggar criticized the current travel logistics between Nigeria and

Brazil, advocating for direct flights to reduce travel time. Additionally, a significant $5 billion ethanol agreement was signed between Niger and a Brazilian company, with plans to cultivate sugarcane in Niger for ethanol production and carbon credits.

This collaboration exemplifies Nigeria’s strategy to build sustainable partnerships and leverage global opportunities for economic growth and environmental benefits.