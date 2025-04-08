

Abuja: The Federal Ministry of Education has officially unveiled the Counselling Practitioners of Nigeria (CPCN) Council with the goal of regulating counselling practice nationwide. The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Abel Enitan, emphasised the need for the council to improve the quality of counselling services in Nigeria during the inauguration held in Abuja on Tuesday.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, Enitan, represented by the Director of Polytechnics and Allied Education, Usman Ejeh, acknowledged the setbacks in counselling practice. He noted issues such as misconceptions, role conflicts, and a lack of understanding of the counselling profession, which had hindered its effectiveness.





Enitan also highlighted that behavioural challenges commonly manifest among adolescents, potentially hindering their growth and development into responsible adults if left unchecked. He pointed out that counselling practice, particularly in Nigerian schools, has suffered due to misconceptions and undefined roles, making it appear ineffective in achieving its goals.





He further explained that it was on this premise that the Federal Ministry of Education conceived the idea of developing the National Policy on Counselling (NPC) and its implementation guidelines. The new committee, he stressed, would focus on defining counsellors’ roles and streamlining counselling practices to ensure desired outcomes.





The Director of Education Support Services, Lara Nana-Ahmed, urged the council to recognise their pivotal role in contributing to the development of the education sector. In response, the Chairman of the Governing Board, Prof. Malami Tambawal, assured the council’s commitment to advancing educational development in Nigeria.

