

Abuja: The Managing Director of Nigeria Health Watch, Mrs Vivianne Ihekweazu, has called for improved action to enhance maternal health in Nigeria. Ihekweazu made the call in Abuja during the organisation’s 2025 edition of Celebrating Womanhood Art Gala. The event, organised in collaboration with the National Gallery of Arts and MSD for Mothers, had the theme ‘Her Strength in Every Story: Creative Expressions for Women’s Health,’ marking the third edition of the gala.

According to News Agency of Nigeria, Ihekweazu emphasised that maternal health impacted families, communities, and nations, yet disparities in maternal health outcomes, particularly in countries like Nigeria, remained alarmingly high. ‘As of today, Nigeria continues to record one of the highest Maternal Mortality Rates (MMR) globally, with more than 1,000 maternal deaths for every 100,000 live births. This is far off from the UN Sustainable Development Goal to reduce the global MMR to below 70 deaths per 100,000 live births by 2030. This stark

reality is a reminder of the work that remains to be done to ensure every woman has access to the care she needs to survive pregnancy and childbirth,’ she stated.

She added that the gala was an opportunity to find creative ways to ensure that women were heard, respected, and empowered to advocate for their health and well-being. Reflecting on the role of women in pre-colonial African societies, Ihekweazu noted that they were not passive figures but were active agents in shaping their societies. She emphasised that these women advocated for the needs of their people and ensured their voices were central to decision-making processes.

The Director of MSD for Mothers, Nigeria and Kenya, Mrs Iyadunni Olubode, emphasised the importance of women’s health, stating that women are key contributors to the economy both in Nigeria and globally. She explained that providing women with access to healthcare enhanced the overall health and well-being of the family, as women served as the primary health caretakers in the hou

sehold. ‘It’s the women that are encouraging and ensuring that the men take their medicines, remember the immunisation dates, and take the children for immunisations. This serves as an opportunity to not only enhance women’s health through family planning but also to improve the health and well-being of her entire family,’ she said.

Ms. Janefrances Gbujie, the Director of Educational Services at the National Gallery of Arts, highlighted the importance of the theme, noting the powerful connection between art and womanhood. She explained that art-based interventions during pregnancy and the postpartum period positively impacted maternal health by providing emotional expression, social connection, and stress reduction, potentially improving mental health outcomes. ‘The impressive array of artworks displayed in this hall showcases not only the enduring spirit of Nigeria’s creative industry but also reveals the power of art in raising awareness and driving social change.’

Dr Zainab Bagudu, Wife of the Former Gov

ernor of Kebbi State, also spoke on the impact of art in raising awareness about women’s health. She commended the gala for empowering women whose artworks were featured and encouraged others to include women’s empowerment in their programmes. She also emphasised that while women were often marginalised, they bore the burden of the family and community when needed.

The first edition of the Celebrating Womanhood Art Gala was held in 2021, and over the years, it has become a platform where healthcare advocacy and creative expression meet.