Nigeria commits to transboundary water management



Nigeria on Monday reiterated its commitment to management of transboundary waters for the benefit of the Niger Basin region.

The Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Prof. Joseph Utsev, stated during a regional workshop in Abuja, to validate a mission’s results for a pilot demonstration project.

Represented by Adeyinka Adenopo, Director of Water Resources Planning and Technical Support Services in the ministry, Utsev said the project focused on innovative technologies, capacity development, and joint monitoring to support Mount Mandara ecosystem governance.

He underscored the importance of collaborative efforts in managing the Mount Mandara Plateau and Sena Oura/Bouba Ndjida (BSB) ecosystems, shared by Nigeria, Cameroon, and Chad.

He commended the Global Environment Facility, UN Environment Programme, UN Development Programme and the Niger Basin Authority (NBA) for their support towards enhancing regional water governance.

The minister urged the participants to contribute their expertise to refine

the reports, enhance governance and preservation of the transboundary ecosystem.

According to Utsev, preserving the Mount Mandara Plateau and Sena Oura/Bouba Ndjida ecosystems and the role of transboundary cooperation is vital to achieving sustainable management.

Earlier, the NBA Executive Secretary, Mr Abderahim Bireme expressed gratitude to the Nigerian government for hosting the workshop and acknowledged the efforts of various stakeholders in organising the event.

Mr Allomasso Tchokponhoué, the Regional Project Coordinator of NB-ITTAS, representing the Executive Secretary, stressed the project’s importance in supporting sustainable management and governance of the Mount Mandara Plateau ecosystems.

He underscored the NBA’s role in promoting international and cross-border cooperation for natural resource management and poverty reduction.

He outlined the project’s goals to enhance knowledge-based management, governance, and conservation of the Niger Basin’s resources and aquifer systems.

Bireme reaffirm

ed the NBA’s commitment to inclusive development initiatives in the Niger Basin and the preservation of the Mount Mandara Plateau’s biodiversity.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event was attended by representatives of the UNDP, NBA, local authorities, and development organisations.

The workshop served as a platform for presenting consultant reports on capacity building, sustainable management, and establishing a joint monitoring mechanism.

It concluded with a call for continued support and dedication to the objectives of conserving the Niger Basin’s natural resources.

The Niger Basin Authority defines its purpose as the promotion of cooperation among member countries to ensure integrated development of resources.

The nine member states are: Benin, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Chad, Côte d’Ivoire, Guinea, Mali and Niger and Nigeria.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria