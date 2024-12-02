Nigeria Commits to Strengthening Infrastructure and Mining Ties with South Africa.



Abuja: Amb. Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, Nigeria’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, on Monday affirmed Nigeria’s dedication to enhancing its strategic alliance with South Africa, with a particular focus on infrastructure development and capacity building within the mining sector. This announcement was made during the 11th session of the Nigeria-South Africa Bi-National Commission (BNC) ministerial session, held in Cape Town.

According to News Agency of Nigeria, Ambassador Odumegwu-Ojukwu revealed that Nigeria plans to present a draft Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) aimed at certifying Nigerian mining geologists and other related professionals in collaboration with South Africa. The meeting, co-chaired by Odumegwu-Ojukwu and South Africa’s Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Dr. Roland Lamola, serves as a precursor to a presidential BNC where President Bola Tinubu and President Cyril Ramaphosa will lead discussions.

Odumegwu-Ojukwu emphasized Nigeria’s readiness to explore new collaborati

on opportunities with South Africa. Key among these are co-financing infrastructural projects and enhancing the certification and capacity development of Nigerian mining professionals. The proposed MOU is expected to bolster the global competitiveness of Nigeria’s mining sector.

The ministerial session aims to finalize agreements on various thematic areas and draft a communique for adoption at the presidential BNC. Discussions include trade and investment, political consultations, consular and migration matters, defense and security cooperation, and collaboration in sectors like banking, energy, manufacturing, and social development.

Odumegwu-Ojukwu urged delegates to remain committed throughout the process, highlighting the strategic importance of the bilateral relationship and the shared economic ambitions of Nigeria and South Africa. She expressed optimism for a successful outcome, noting the potential benefits for both nations and the African continent.

Dr. Roland Lamola underscored the enduring diplom

atic ties between Nigeria and South Africa, which date back 30 years, accentuated by Nigeria’s support for South Africa during the anti-apartheid struggle. Lamola advocated for expanding trade relations within the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) framework, emphasizing the growth potential this represents.

Lamola also spoke on the shared responsibility of Nigeria and South Africa to foster global peace and reform international institutions like the United Nations, amidst regional conflicts.