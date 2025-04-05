

Abuja: The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Amb. Yusuf Tuggar, has praised the government and people of Senegal on the occasion of the country’s 65th Independence Day anniversary. Tuggar also extended his congratulations to Mrs. Yassine Fall, the Minister of African Integration and Foreign Affairs of Senegal.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, Tuggar highlighted Nigeria’s celebration with Senegal as it marks another year of sovereignty and progress. He commended the enduring spirit of resilience, unity, and democratic values that define the Senegalese people. The minister emphasized the longstanding bilateral relations between Nigeria and Senegal, which are rooted in shared history, cultural ties, and mutual cooperation. These ties continue to strengthen the bonds of friendship and solidarity within the West African subregion and across the African continent.





Tuggar further noted Nigeria’s commitment to deepening collaboration with Senegal in areas of mutual interest, including trade, security, education, and regional integration under the auspices of ECOWAS and the African Union. He acknowledged Senegal’s contributions to peace, security, and development in Africa and expressed optimism for even greater achievements in the future. Tuggar reaffirmed Nigeria’s unwavering solidarity and commitment to fostering stronger ties with Senegal for the collective prosperity of their people.





The Independence Day is celebrated yearly to commemorate the transfer of power agreement signed between Senegal and France on April 4, 1960. This agreement followed the merger of Senegal and the French Soudan in January 1959 to form the Mali Federation, which became fully independent on June 20, 1960.

