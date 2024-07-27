Nigeria can replicate China’s media approach to driving modernisation – Expert



Mr Shen Haixiong, Director-General of China Media Group (CMG) said Nigeria could replicate China’s media approach to driving modernisation.

He said this on Friday in Abuja at a seminar organised by CMG with the theme: ‘Global Opportunities in Deepening China’s Reform in the New Era.’

According to Haixiong, a strategic media approach could help bridge the gap between government initiatives and public understanding.

He noted that CMG has been striving to tell the story of China’s reform, it’s opening up, and the process of its modernisation as well as how it is actively building bridges and ties for exchanges, dialogue and mutual learning with the rest of the world.

‘We are actively fulfilling our media responsibilities, producing a large number of high-quality features and documentaries like ‘Charting the Decade,’ and ‘Our Journey,’ – in order to present to the world the vitality and impressive practices of Chinese modernisation.

‘We actively promote cultural and people-to-people exchanges through brand p

rojects such as the CMG Forum, the CMG media partners mechanism, and the ‘Opportunities in China’ Global Media Dialogue.

‘We believe in promoting exchanges and mutual learning among civilisations, and establishing platforms for collective wisdom and discussion.

‘We are actively expanding our international ‘circle of friends,’collaborating extensively with cultural institutions, international organisations, and think tanks from various countries.

‘We are jointly exploring and sharing the global opportunities arising from China’s deepening reforms in the new era, and contributing greater efforts to achieving a world of peaceful development, mutually beneficial cooperation, and shared prosperity,’ he said.

In his remarks, Mr Raphael Oni, the Dean of Diplomatic journalists in Nigeria, said as Nigeria seeks to modernise its infrastructure and services, the insights from the seminar have provided a roadmap for leveraging media as a powerful tool for change.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria