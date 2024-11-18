

Abuja: President Bola Tinubu and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi are set to sign Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) to enhance collaboration in critical sectors. Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, made this announcement in a statement in Abuja.

According to News Agency of Nigeria, Onanuga explained that President Tinubu will welcome Prime Minister Modi on a State Visit at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Sunday. Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to arrive on Saturday, marking the first visit by an Indian prime minister to Nigeria since Dr. Manmohan Singh’s state visit in 2007.

Onanuga recalled that during Dr. Singh’s visit, Nigeria and India established a strategic partnership. The upcoming visit aims to strengthen the ties between the two nations further, with Tinubu and Modi set to engage in bilateral discussions. Both leaders will sign MoUs to enhance collaboration in critical sectors, signaling a commitment to expanding their cooperative efforts.