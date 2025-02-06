Nigeria and Germany Collaborate on Dual Vocational Training for Youth



Abuja: The Federal Government has announced a partnership with Germany to launch an innovative dual vocational training programme aimed at equipping Nigerian youths with essential skills for the job market. The Minister of Youth Development, Mr Ayodele Olawande, provided this update in Abuja during a meeting with a delegation from the IHK Giessen-Friedberg Chambers of Commerce and Industry, led by Dr Matthias Leder.

According to News Agency of Nigeria, Olawande emphasised the ministry’s commitment to creating an environment that empowered young people to thrive and contribute to national development. He highlighted the ambitious plan to train seven million youths in critical skills over the next two years. Additionally, he mentioned an intensive three-day skills programme across 50 revitalised Youth Centres, which will culminate in a central event to enhance employability and prepare youths for an increasingly competitive job market.

Leder, in his address, described the training system as a potential game-c

hanger for Nigeria, noting the mutual benefits of dual vocational training for both countries. He explained that Nigerian youths would receive free vocational training in Germany, and those who pass the exams would be offered jobs at participating companies.

Former Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, also pointed out that the initiative would promote economic growth, trade, and investment opportunities between Nigeria and Germany. He further noted that the collaboration builds on a relationship that began in 2005 and was solidified with the launch of the Dual Vocational Education Project in 2012.