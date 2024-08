The President of the Republic of Niger, Brigadier General Abdourahamane Tiani, on Saturday appointed Sahabi Oumarou as Minister of Oil.

Sahabi Oumarou replaces Barké Bako Mahaman Moustapha, member of the first Transition government formed on August 9, 2023, composed of 21 ministers.

Burkina Faso information agency with ANP

Source: Burkina Information Agency