Niger: July 26 becomes a legal holiday to commemorate the assertion of sovereignty



Ouagadougou: July 26 will no longer be seen as the date marking the overthrow of President Mohamed Bazoun, but will now be a legal holiday to commemorate the affirmation of the Nigerien people for their sovereignty and independence, according to a decision of President Abdourahamane Tiani.

The president of the National Council for the Protection of the Fatherland (CNSP), Head of State, Brigadier General Abdourahamane Tiani., signed on Monday July 22, 2024, an order modifying the law of June 20, 1997, establishing the holidays legal.

At the end of this order, the anniversary day of July 26 is established as a legal holiday in order to commemorate, each year, the highly patriotic actions of the Nigerien people for the affirmation of their sovereignty and independence.

Let us remember that July 26 is the anniversary of the coup d’état which overthrew the regime of President Mohamed Bazoum in 2023 and which marks the beginning of a new era for Niger since it is engaged in the fight for independence and total s

overeignty of the country.

Source: Burkina Information Agency