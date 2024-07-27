Niger begins payment of gratuities to pensioners



Deputy Gov. Yakubu Garba of Niger says the state government has started issuing of cheques for payment of gratuities to 335 first batch of pensioners in the state.

He said at the inauguration of payment of gratuity in Minna on Thursday that pensioners who retired from 2003 would benefits from the first batch.

He also said that the state government had released N500 million for payment of gratuities to 335 pensioners in the first batch who retired from the state civil service.

Garba said that pensioners who retired from the local government would be issued cheques on Friday, adding that the payment would be done in batches.

He commended the pensioners for being patient for years and during the screening exercise, appealing to them to support the government for a seamless payment process.

‘This is a new era for our pensioners who retired 21 years ago and could not get their gratuities, I want to appeal to you to forget what you have passed through.

‘I want to advise you not to allow anyone push you agains

t the government, don’t listen to rumour because government is a continuous process.

‘Only listen to people who are sincere, factual and realistic not eye service people because the Gov. Bago-led administration will continue to prioritise the plight of pensioners,’ he said.

In his address, Alhaji Nairu Namaska, Director General of the state Pension Board, appreciated Gov. Umaru Bago of the state for his visionary leadership in introducing the Niger State Pension Administration System.

‘This shows the dedication of the governor in ensuring that the welfare of our retirees is given the utmost priority,’ he said.

He gave the assurance that the payment process would be conducted with the highest standards of integrity and efficiency.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria