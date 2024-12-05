NiDOA Reaffirms Commitment to National Unity Amid Internal Challenges.



Cleveland: Nigerians in Diaspora Organisation-Americas (NiDOA) General Assembly has reiterated its dedication to fostering national unity and progress among Nigerians living abroad. This commitment was emphasized in a resolution issued by Ms. Bukola Sonuga, Vice-Chairman of the NiDOA Board of Trustees, following the NiDOA-2024 Annual General Meeting and World Conference.

According to News Agency of Nigeria, the event, themed “New Nigeria: Fresh Progress, Vision of United NiDO,” was attended by 75 participants from November 22 to 24 in Cleveland, Ohio. Sonuga highlighted that the assembly remains steadfast in promoting unity and making a meaningful impact for Nigerians worldwide. She noted that the assembly extensively deliberated on operational issues, focusing on past disruptions that have threatened the organization’s unity.

The assembly raised concerns over persistent challenges, including the misinterpretation of NiDOA Bylaws for personal gain, misconduct, and misinformation. The discussions also covere

d the illegal hosting of parallel AGMs and false communications with Nigerian government officials. Sonuga mentioned that despite efforts to reconcile with dissenting members, decisive action was deemed necessary to protect the organization’s integrity.

The assembly, with one exception, indefinitely suspended several members for violating established laws. Those suspended include Zee Nagberi, Toni Ogbanufe, Bukola Olaoye, Doyin Owobamirin, and others. Furthermore, the executive members of the NiDOA Board of Trustees unanimously reaffirmed the election of its leaders, including Dr. Victor Ubani as Chairman and Sonuga as Vice-Chairman, to guide the organization until the next election.