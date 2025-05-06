

Lagos: The Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX) on Tuesday gathered capital market stakeholders to honour late financial icon, Dr Pascal Dozie, who passed on April 8, aged 85. Born on April 9, 1939, Dozie was a pioneer in Nigeria’s financial landscape, revered for founding Diamond Bank and chairing Pan-Atlantic University.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, Dozie also served as President of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, now NGX Ltd, where he led pivotal reforms and inspired market transformation. The event, with the theme ‘An Afternoon of Tribute and Closing Gong Ceremony’, celebrated Dozie’s enduring legacy and visionary leadership.





NGX Group Chairman, Alhaji Umaru Kwairanga, praised Dozie’s impact on Nigeria’s capital market, describing him as a leader of unmatched humility. ‘Today, we celebrate a life of integrity, purpose, and service,’ said Kwairanga, encouraging others to mirror Dozie’s entrepreneurial spirit. He recalled Dozie’s presidency of the Exchange as a cornerstone in building a transparent and sustainable financial ecosystem. Kwairanga added that Dozie’s foresight and institutional reforms extended confidence across Africa’s markets.





Dr Ernest Ndukwe, MTN Nigeria Chairman, hailed Dozie’s strategic leadership, which catalysed innovation and broadened market participation. He praised Dozie’s economic insight and philanthropy in healthcare, education, and community development. ‘His influence at MTN was stabilising and profound. Nigeria must now carry his torch,’ Ndukwe urged.





Chairman, Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Gabriel Idahosa, described Dozie as a steward of institutions whose leadership transcended borders. Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) Chairman, Mr Olaniyi Yusuf, noted Dozie’s founding role in the Summit Group, driving transformative economic dialogue since 1993.





Mrs Elizabeth Ebi of Futureview Financial Services called Dozie a mentor and praised his groundbreaking Exchange leadership. She encouraged his children to advance his legacy through their work in the capital market. ‘I called him Uncle – his support shaped my career,’ Ebi said, recalling his influence before she became Nigeria’s first female stockbroker.





NGX Regulation Ltd. Chairman, Mr Olufemi Akinsanya, remembered Dozie as a humble reformer and trailblazer in digital banking. ‘Diamond Bank, under Dozie, pioneered banking digitisation. His quiet leadership changed the financial sector forever,’ he said.





Uzoma Dozie, speaking for the family, thanked NGX for the honour and described his father as a servant leader. ‘He was a hustler and a servant-always working so others could rise. His story is of resilience and reinvention. Pascal Dozie is remembered not just as a banker, but as a builder of futures, economies, and hope,’ Uzoma said.

