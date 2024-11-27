

LAGOS: Civil Society Scaling Up Nutrition (CS-SUNN) has called on the Lagos State Government to harness the Child Nutrition Fund for the procurement of multiple micronutrient supplements (MMS) to combat anaemia among pregnant women. Sunday Okoronkwo, the Executive Secretary of CS-SUNN, emphasized that acquiring MMS would allow the government to make these supplements accessible to all pregnant women, aiding in the prevention and treatment of anaemia.

According to News Agency of Nigeria, Okoronkwo voiced this appeal during a CS-SUNN media engagement event focused on improving reportage of MMS for anaemia prevention and control. The Child Nutrition Fund is a catalytic financing mechanism developed by UNICEF, designed to enable governments to amplify their investments in essential nutrition commodities, such as MMS, crucial for combating anaemia.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) defines anaemia as a condition marked by a deficiency in red blood cells or haemoglobin concentration, leading to various health c

hallenges. The condition can be attributed to several causes, including nutrient absorption deficiencies, infections, and obstetric conditions. Anaemia remains a significant global public health issue, particularly affecting young children, menstruating girls, and pregnant women, with severe implications for maternal and fetal health, especially in regions like Southeast Asia and sub-Saharan Africa.

In Lagos, a considerable number of pregnant women are reported to be anaemic, prompting Okoronkwo to urge the state government to prioritize maternal and child nutrition. He highlighted the necessity for strategic investments in MMS to significantly reduce anaemia rates and improve pregnancy outcomes, providing future generations with a healthier start.

Okoronkwo further advocated for the integration of MMS into antenatal care protocols at health facilities, ensuring that pregnant women receive necessary micronutrient support. He stressed the importance of training healthcare providers to effectively dispense MM

S and educate expectant mothers about its benefits. He also emphasized the need for robust systems to monitor MMS distribution, preventing stockouts and ensuring consistent availability across healthcare facilities.

CS-SUNN plans to enhance the capacity of civil society organizations to track and monitor MMS coverage and adherence among pregnant women, thereby improving data availability for advocacy purposes. Mrs. Lilian Okafor, CS-SUNN’s Communication Officer, stated that MMS could significantly improve Nigeria’s maternal nutrition outcomes, reduce low birth weight incidences, and prevent long-term human capital losses.

Mrs. Olawumi Ajayi, the State Coordinator for FHI 360 Alive and Thrive, added that the collaborative efforts of all stakeholders are crucial to increasing MMS uptake among pregnant women. Dr. Adetoke Adekitan from the Lagos State Primary Healthcare Board mentioned that Lagos has already participated in the Child Nutrition Fund by fulfilling its 2024 matching fund obligations, with ongoing

efforts to increase nutrition funding for initiatives like MMS.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that MMS provides a daily dose of 15 vitamins and minerals, supporting pregnant women in meeting their nutritional needs. WHO recommends daily MMS intake during pregnancy, available in various forms. Following WHO’s updated guidelines in 2021, Nigeria’s Federal Ministry of Health approved MMS use during pregnancy through its National Guidelines for Micronutrient Deficiency Prevention and Control.