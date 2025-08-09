

Abuja: Project Pink Blue (PBB), a leading cancer care NGO, has inaugurated a multidisciplinary steering committee for the Women Empowering Women Breast Cancer Navigation and Technology Programme (WEW-BCNaP). The NGO’s Project Manager, Ms. Ejemole Nwanna, stated that the programme, supported by AstraZeneca, aims to transform breast cancer care in Nigeria through technology and patient navigation.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, the initiative is designed to empower patients and retired nurses to navigate Nigeria’s complex healthcare system, ensuring timely diagnosis, effective treatment, and improved access to quality medical services across communities. The WEW-BCNaP programme promotes early detection, reduces emotional distress, and enhances treatment outcomes, aiming to create a stronger culture of survivorship and prevention for women diagnosed with breast cancer in Nigeria.





Nwanna named steering committee members, including Dr. Tracy Battaglia, Co-chair and Associate Cancer Centre Director, Yale Cancer Centre, U.S., and Olushola Akapo, a breast cancer survivor and advocate. Other notable members are Mr. Runcie Chidebe, Co-chair and Executive Director, PPB Health and Psychological Trust Centre; Dr. Usman Malami Aliyu, Director-General, National Institute of Cancer Research and Treatment (NICRAT); Monica Dean, Director, Patient Navigation Programme Development, AONN+, U.S.; and Prof. Ifeoma Okoye, Founder, Breast Without Spot (BWS) and Professor of Radiation Medicine, University of Nigeria, Nsukka.





The committee also includes Dr. Uche Nwokwu, National Cancer Control Programme; Pharm. Okwesileze Christine, President, OPPAN; and Laurie Tauriainen, Oncology Nurse Navigator, Baylor Scott and White Medical Center, U.S. Additionally, Dr. Maria-Chidi Onyedibe, Clinical Psychologist, University of Nigeria; Nurse Nana-Hauwa Lawal, National Hospital, Abuja; and Nurse Nanre Mampak, Occupational Health Nurse Manager, AMCE, are part of the team. Mrs. Mary-Gloria Orji, President, NEPICIN, and Mrs. Oguntoyinbo Dorcas, patient advocate and researcher, were also named among members to provide expertise in patient support and cancer advocacy.





Nwanna expressed confidence that the committee’s expertise would help WEW-BCNaP address the specific needs of Nigerian breast cancer patients and deliver lasting improvements in care and outcomes.

